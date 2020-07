Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story home located in Crown Ridge, one of only nine 5 Star Gold Standard neighborhoods rated by the city of Frisco! Home features luxury throughout including wood floors, granite counters, a chefs kitchen, luxury master bath and more! With a spacious and open kitchen this house is great for entertaining. Located in Frisco with highly rated Prosper ISD.