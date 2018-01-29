All apartments in Frisco
9921 Buckingham Lane
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

9921 Buckingham Lane

9921 Buckingham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9921 Buckingham Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully located 1 story home with the popular open floor plan layout in the highly sought after Preston Gables subdivision. This home is in FRISCO ISD with easy access to 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops. There are 4 bedrooms and a large backyard. Hardwood floors in the dining and living areas with vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 Buckingham Lane have any available units?
9921 Buckingham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9921 Buckingham Lane have?
Some of 9921 Buckingham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 Buckingham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9921 Buckingham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 Buckingham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9921 Buckingham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9921 Buckingham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9921 Buckingham Lane offers parking.
Does 9921 Buckingham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9921 Buckingham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 Buckingham Lane have a pool?
No, 9921 Buckingham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9921 Buckingham Lane have accessible units?
No, 9921 Buckingham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 Buckingham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9921 Buckingham Lane has units with dishwashers.

