9921 Buckingham Lane

Wonderfully located 1 story home with the popular open floor plan layout in the highly sought after Preston Gables subdivision. This home is in FRISCO ISD with easy access to 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops. There are 4 bedrooms and a large backyard. Hardwood floors in the dining and living areas with vaulted ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
