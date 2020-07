Amenities

dishwasher gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities gym

Location!!! In the heart of Frisco with Exemplary Schools in Frisco ISD, Very close walkable to Elementary, Middle and High School, You are Free from kids ride. Well maintained, brightly opened 1 story home, 4bed-2bath, split bedroom and 4th BR can be use office. Cozy up to your toasty fireplace on these chilly evenings! Ideal backyard for entertaining and play. Close to Frisco Athletic Center, Stonebriar mall and Grocery store. Ready to Move-in!!!