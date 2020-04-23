9860 Arctic Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Move in ready! Frisco executive home in highly desirable PROSPER ISD. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. MASTER DOWN and 2 additional bedrooms down with FULL bath. Functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, butlers pantry and walk in pantry. Scraped HARDWOOD floors in dinning, living and study. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, plus a game room and bedroom with full bath upstairs. Within walking distance of the community pool. Great community with Playground, park and pond. App fee is $35 per adult.