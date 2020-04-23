All apartments in Frisco
9860 Arctic Drive
9860 Arctic Drive

9860 Arctic Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9860 Arctic Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Move in ready! Frisco executive home in highly desirable PROSPER ISD. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. MASTER DOWN and 2 additional bedrooms down with FULL bath. Functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, butlers pantry and walk in pantry. Scraped HARDWOOD floors in dinning, living and study. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, plus a game room and bedroom with full bath upstairs. Within walking distance of the community pool. Great community with Playground, park and pond. App fee is $35 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9860 Arctic Drive have any available units?
9860 Arctic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9860 Arctic Drive have?
Some of 9860 Arctic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9860 Arctic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9860 Arctic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9860 Arctic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9860 Arctic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9860 Arctic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9860 Arctic Drive offers parking.
Does 9860 Arctic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9860 Arctic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9860 Arctic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9860 Arctic Drive has a pool.
Does 9860 Arctic Drive have accessible units?
No, 9860 Arctic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9860 Arctic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9860 Arctic Drive has units with dishwashers.

