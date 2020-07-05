All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9857 Avalon Drive

9857 Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9857 Avalon Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous and inviting entry with dramatic staircase. This open floorplan features formal living and dining,
large family room, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite counter tops. Large master suite plus
study. Gameroom and fully wired media room upstairs. Beautiful stone patio with arbor overlooks large landscaped
yard. Enjoy Prosper ISD w-easy Tollway access & Frisco Amenities. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable pet processing fee per pet. $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing. Painting and Make ready will be completed after tenant moves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9857 Avalon Drive have any available units?
9857 Avalon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9857 Avalon Drive have?
Some of 9857 Avalon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9857 Avalon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9857 Avalon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9857 Avalon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9857 Avalon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9857 Avalon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9857 Avalon Drive offers parking.
Does 9857 Avalon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9857 Avalon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9857 Avalon Drive have a pool?
No, 9857 Avalon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9857 Avalon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9857 Avalon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9857 Avalon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9857 Avalon Drive has units with dishwashers.

