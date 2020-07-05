9857 Avalon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous and inviting entry with dramatic staircase. This open floorplan features formal living and dining,

large family room, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and granite counter tops. Large master suite plus

study. Gameroom and fully wired media room upstairs. Beautiful stone patio with arbor overlooks large landscaped

yard. Enjoy Prosper ISD w-easy Tollway access & Frisco Amenities. Pets case by case, $250 deposit and $100 non-refundable pet processing fee per pet. $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing. Painting and Make ready will be completed after tenant moves.