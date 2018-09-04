All apartments in Frisco
9649 Dragonfly Drive

9649 Dragonfly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9649 Dragonfly Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
MOTIVATED SELLER!! This updated home has everything you need! Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood right by Preston Rd provides the perfect place for a family with a Huge Master on the 1st and 4 Large secondary bedrooms on the 2nd with 2 full baths & a 18x20 game room. Recently remodeled kitchen adds marble like porcelain tile and a custom Island that opens up to the grand living area with 20 ft ceilings. Engineered wood floors flow throughout the ground floor, beautifully highlighted by the natural light cascading through the house. Automatic gated driveway provides the security and privacy needed for the backyard with an little oasis nook on the side. All measurements to be confirmed by buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9649 Dragonfly Drive have any available units?
9649 Dragonfly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9649 Dragonfly Drive have?
Some of 9649 Dragonfly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9649 Dragonfly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9649 Dragonfly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9649 Dragonfly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9649 Dragonfly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9649 Dragonfly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9649 Dragonfly Drive offers parking.
Does 9649 Dragonfly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9649 Dragonfly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9649 Dragonfly Drive have a pool?
No, 9649 Dragonfly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9649 Dragonfly Drive have accessible units?
No, 9649 Dragonfly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9649 Dragonfly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9649 Dragonfly Drive has units with dishwashers.

