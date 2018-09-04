9649 Dragonfly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

MOTIVATED SELLER!! This updated home has everything you need! Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood right by Preston Rd provides the perfect place for a family with a Huge Master on the 1st and 4 Large secondary bedrooms on the 2nd with 2 full baths & a 18x20 game room. Recently remodeled kitchen adds marble like porcelain tile and a custom Island that opens up to the grand living area with 20 ft ceilings. Engineered wood floors flow throughout the ground floor, beautifully highlighted by the natural light cascading through the house. Automatic gated driveway provides the security and privacy needed for the backyard with an little oasis nook on the side. All measurements to be confirmed by buyer.