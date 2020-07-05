9606 Belgrade Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Prime location of sought after Frisco! Award winning schools! Immaculate and spacious house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 large living rooms and a game room and a ton of storage closets. Close to Tollway and Eldorado and Preston Rd, shoppings and restaurants. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood. App fee only needed if lease signed. Pets on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Non-smokers. Absolutely amazing home. Come check it out! Ready for move-in. Owner unable to show the house. To view the house please come with a realtor.