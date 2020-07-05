All apartments in Frisco
9606 Belgrade Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:34 PM

9606 Belgrade Drive

9606 Belgrade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9606 Belgrade Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Prime location of sought after Frisco! Award winning schools! Immaculate and spacious house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 large living rooms and a game room and a ton of storage closets. Close to Tollway and Eldorado and Preston Rd, shoppings and restaurants. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood. App fee only needed if lease signed. Pets on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Non-smokers. Absolutely amazing home. Come check it out! Ready for move-in. Owner unable to show the house. To view the house please come with a realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

