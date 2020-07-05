9606 Belgrade Drive

Amenities
Prime location of sought after Frisco! Award winning schools! Immaculate and spacious house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 large living rooms and a game room and a ton of storage closets. Close to Tollway and Eldorado and Preston Rd, shoppings and restaurants. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood. App fee only needed if lease signed. Pets on a case by case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Non-smokers. Absolutely amazing home. Come check it out! Ready for move-in. Owner unable to show the house. To view the house please come with a realtor.