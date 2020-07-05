All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM

9540 Sean Drive

9540 Sean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9540 Sean Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Terrific 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of updates in a great neighborhood! Home features hardwood floors throughout main areas, and a separate study and media room. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, gas stove-top, stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, and SS refrigerator is included with lease! Spacious master suite and master bath, and nice-sized bedrooms.

Homes features extra spacious closets. The backyard features a beautiful flagstone patio, an 8-foot privacy fence, and a motorized back entry gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9540 Sean Drive have any available units?
9540 Sean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9540 Sean Drive have?
Some of 9540 Sean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9540 Sean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9540 Sean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9540 Sean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9540 Sean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9540 Sean Drive offer parking?
No, 9540 Sean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9540 Sean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9540 Sean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9540 Sean Drive have a pool?
No, 9540 Sean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9540 Sean Drive have accessible units?
No, 9540 Sean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9540 Sean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9540 Sean Drive has units with dishwashers.

