9540 Sean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Terrific 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of updates in a great neighborhood! Home features hardwood floors throughout main areas, and a separate study and media room. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops, gas stove-top, stainless steel appliances, huge pantry, and SS refrigerator is included with lease! Spacious master suite and master bath, and nice-sized bedrooms.



Homes features extra spacious closets. The backyard features a beautiful flagstone patio, an 8-foot privacy fence, and a motorized back entry gate.