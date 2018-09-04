9357 Prestwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect 1-Story Home Ready for Move-in! Fantastic West Frisco Location with all the features necessary including 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms open floor concept. Spacious kitchen has recipe, study, or work desk. Family room has gas fireplace and windows boasting lots of light that open to the back yard. The Large Master bedroom includes a Master Bathroom with Garden tub, Separate Shower, and Huge closet! Split-Bedroom layout with Fresh New Paint, carpets deep cleaned, New Landscaping! Beautiful drive up appeal and 2 car drive up rear entry garage. Recent updates include 2017 Roof and Water Heater Spring of 2014 New AC. Great Frisco Schools a BONUS! Make this your next place to call home!