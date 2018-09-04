All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:27 AM

9357 Prestwick Drive

9357 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9357 Prestwick Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect 1-Story Home Ready for Move-in! Fantastic West Frisco Location with all the features necessary including 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms open floor concept. Spacious kitchen has recipe, study, or work desk. Family room has gas fireplace and windows boasting lots of light that open to the back yard. The Large Master bedroom includes a Master Bathroom with Garden tub, Separate Shower, and Huge closet! Split-Bedroom layout with Fresh New Paint, carpets deep cleaned, New Landscaping! Beautiful drive up appeal and 2 car drive up rear entry garage. Recent updates include 2017 Roof and Water Heater Spring of 2014 New AC. Great Frisco Schools a BONUS! Make this your next place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9357 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
9357 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9357 Prestwick Drive have?
Some of 9357 Prestwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9357 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9357 Prestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9357 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9357 Prestwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9357 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9357 Prestwick Drive offers parking.
Does 9357 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9357 Prestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9357 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
No, 9357 Prestwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9357 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 9357 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9357 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9357 Prestwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

