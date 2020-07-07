8625 Hickory St Unit: B1

Amenities

pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

**Lease terms, rates and specials are subject to change. Ask us about our specials!**



Covered Parking $25-$35

Storage $10 - $100



Application Fee $60 per person



Deposits One Bedroom $200

Two Bedroom $250



Admin Fee $125



Pet Deposit $250 Deposit per pet / $250 Non-Refundable Fee per pet

$20 pet rent per month per pet

2 pets per apartment maximum

25 lb. full grown weight limit / Breed Restrictions



Lease Terms 6-12 month lease term



Utilities Residents are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, sewer, and trash. Trash & Pest Fees are $15 & $5 flat fee per month. You may use any electric provider except CoServ. The cable/internet provider is AT&T.