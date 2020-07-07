8625 Hickory St Unit: A2

Amenities
**Lease terms, rates and specials are subject to change. Ask us about our specials!**
Covered Parking $25-$35
Storage $10 - $100
Application Fee $60 per person
Deposits One Bedroom $200
Two Bedroom $250
Admin Fee $125
Pet Deposit $250 Deposit per pet / $250 Non-Refundable Fee per pet
$20 pet rent per month per pet
2 pets per apartment maximum
25 lb. full grown weight limit / Breed Restrictions
Lease Terms 6-12 month lease term
Utilities Residents are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, sewer, and trash. Trash & Pest Fees are $15 & $5 flat fee per month. You may use any electric provider except CoServ. The cable/internet provider is AT&T.