Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8625 Hickory St Unit: A2

8625 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

8625 Hickory Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
**Lease terms, rates and specials are subject to change. Ask us about our specials!**

Covered Parking $25-$35
Storage $10 - $100

Application Fee $60 per person

Deposits One Bedroom $200
Two Bedroom $250

Admin Fee $125

Pet Deposit $250 Deposit per pet / $250 Non-Refundable Fee per pet
$20 pet rent per month per pet
2 pets per apartment maximum
25 lb. full grown weight limit / Breed Restrictions

Lease Terms 6-12 month lease term

Utilities Residents are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, sewer, and trash. Trash & Pest Fees are $15 & $5 flat fee per month. You may use any electric provider except CoServ. The cable/internet provider is AT&T.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 have any available units?
8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
Is 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 have a pool?
No, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 does not have a pool.
Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8625 Hickory St Unit: A2 does not have units with air conditioning.

