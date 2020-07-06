8609 Stoneview Drive

Amenities

Completely renovated single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable stonebrook estate with open floor plan. prime location close to major highways, shopping center and much more. All 4 bedroom has walk in closet. Brand new laminate floor, interior paint, light fixtures through out the house, new grey cabinets, beautiful quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances with commercial grade gas range in kitchen. New wall tiles, faucet, mirror, quartz counter top, glass shower door in bathroom. recent B.O.B ceder wood fence and exterior paint. not to mention highly rated Frisco schools. House is clean and ready to move in.