All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8609 Stoneview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8609 Stoneview Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8609 Stoneview Drive

8609 Stoneview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8609 Stoneview Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable stonebrook estate with open floor plan. prime location close to major highways, shopping center and much more. All 4 bedroom has walk in closet. Brand new laminate floor, interior paint, light fixtures through out the house, new grey cabinets, beautiful quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances with commercial grade gas range in kitchen. New wall tiles, faucet, mirror, quartz counter top, glass shower door in bathroom. recent B.O.B ceder wood fence and exterior paint. not to mention highly rated Frisco schools. House is clean and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Stoneview Drive have any available units?
8609 Stoneview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Stoneview Drive have?
Some of 8609 Stoneview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Stoneview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Stoneview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Stoneview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Stoneview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8609 Stoneview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Stoneview Drive offers parking.
Does 8609 Stoneview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Stoneview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Stoneview Drive have a pool?
No, 8609 Stoneview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Stoneview Drive have accessible units?
No, 8609 Stoneview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Stoneview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 Stoneview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District