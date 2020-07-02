All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

8466 Davis Drive

8466 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8466 Davis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous & well designed floorplan featuring stacked entry with art niches flanking archway into large family room featuring corner gas fireplace. You'll be amazed with the large breakfast area and and spacious kitchen, both open to the family room. Generous cabinetry and counter space. Private master bedroom with spa like bath in back corner of home, while two secondary bedrooms and hall bathroom are situated together toward the mid-front of the home. Laminated hardwood flooring sets the dining room (or office) apart with easy access to the kitchen, yet away from the heart of the home. Private backyard with patio. Established landscaping. Walking distance to Frisco Trail Montessori and Leadership Prep School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8466 Davis Drive have any available units?
8466 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8466 Davis Drive have?
Some of 8466 Davis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8466 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8466 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8466 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8466 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8466 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8466 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 8466 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8466 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8466 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 8466 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8466 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 8466 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8466 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8466 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

