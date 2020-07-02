8466 Davis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fabulous & well designed floorplan featuring stacked entry with art niches flanking archway into large family room featuring corner gas fireplace. You'll be amazed with the large breakfast area and and spacious kitchen, both open to the family room. Generous cabinetry and counter space. Private master bedroom with spa like bath in back corner of home, while two secondary bedrooms and hall bathroom are situated together toward the mid-front of the home. Laminated hardwood flooring sets the dining room (or office) apart with easy access to the kitchen, yet away from the heart of the home. Private backyard with patio. Established landscaping. Walking distance to Frisco Trail Montessori and Leadership Prep School.