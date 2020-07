Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This nice, recently updated and renovated one story four bedroom two bath home is on a corner lot with mature trees. The fourth bedroom has french doors and work space ideal for a home office or for homework needs. Located in the heart of Frisco a short distance from virtually anywhere in the city. Hall Office Park, Stonebriar Mall, Toyota Stadium, Toyota Soccer Center, Cinemark HD, Frisco Square, and the Frisco Public Library. Close to many shopping, restaurant and school venues.