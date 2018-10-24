8427 Brightside Lane

Amenities

WAIT WHAT??? This 4 bedroom 2 and a half baths in Frisco ISD! This home has a open concept, great for entertaining guests. Many upgrades including ceiling fans in all rooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, gas cook-top, island and walk in pantry. Master bedroom is on the 1st floor with remainder 3 rooms on the 2nd floor with a great game room that connects with a fabulous balcony! Large backyard with a 8 ft privacy fence. Must see property!