Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8394 Davis Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:03 PM

8394 Davis Drive

8394 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8394 Davis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A move in ready, NEWLY PAINTED, marvelous 4 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom HIGH CEILING Single Story house with major stores around the corner, with Frisco ISD schools rated 10 and Leadership public school just two blocks away. Garage also is Freshly painted with new EPOXY FLOOR. Master Bedroom has separate HE and SHE spacious closets. Private master suite with separate tub and shower with dual vanities. Kitchen features Breakfast counter, Gas cooktop with exhaust vent routed to outside. Great backyard with raised wall on a side and patio perfect for entertaining. House comes with Refrigerator and Washer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8394 Davis Drive have any available units?
8394 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8394 Davis Drive have?
Some of 8394 Davis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8394 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8394 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8394 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8394 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8394 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8394 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 8394 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8394 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8394 Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 8394 Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8394 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 8394 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8394 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8394 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

