8394 Davis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A move in ready, NEWLY PAINTED, marvelous 4 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom HIGH CEILING Single Story house with major stores around the corner, with Frisco ISD schools rated 10 and Leadership public school just two blocks away. Garage also is Freshly painted with new EPOXY FLOOR. Master Bedroom has separate HE and SHE spacious closets. Private master suite with separate tub and shower with dual vanities. Kitchen features Breakfast counter, Gas cooktop with exhaust vent routed to outside. Great backyard with raised wall on a side and patio perfect for entertaining. House comes with Refrigerator and Washer included.