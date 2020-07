Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful one story home in one of the most desirable area of Frisco with great curb appeal , Open floor plan offer a kitchen and breakfast room over looking spacious living room . Kitchen offers stainless appliances , breakfast bar and pantry . Family room offers fireplace over looking patio . Master bedroom offers garden tub , double sink , and walk in closet .