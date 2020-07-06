All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8217 Short Street

8217 Short Street · No Longer Available
Location

8217 Short Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

Spacious Corner Townhouse in heart of downtown Frisco! You will love the convenience of all the outdoor activities, movies, boutiques and restaurants just blocks from your home. This townhome boasts 2 car garage, balcony & 3 floors of spacious living with bedroom on first floor, front guest parking, two living areas, room for office and room for two dining areas as well. Wood flooring throughout and kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Great executive or family rental with convenience to the Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8217 Short Street have any available units?
8217 Short Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8217 Short Street have?
Some of 8217 Short Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8217 Short Street currently offering any rent specials?
8217 Short Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8217 Short Street pet-friendly?
No, 8217 Short Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8217 Short Street offer parking?
Yes, 8217 Short Street offers parking.
Does 8217 Short Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8217 Short Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8217 Short Street have a pool?
No, 8217 Short Street does not have a pool.
Does 8217 Short Street have accessible units?
No, 8217 Short Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8217 Short Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8217 Short Street has units with dishwashers.

