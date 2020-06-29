All apartments in Frisco
Location

8154 Turtle Beach Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Elegant Magnolia plan for sale or lease. Built in 2018 - 2 BDRM, 2.1 BA + study. 3 car tandem garage. FENCED yard w covered patio BACKS TO OPEN SPACE. Hardwoods & custom window treatments add elegance. Gorgeous island kitchen has 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz counters & is open to living room w gas fireplace, dining room & sunroom, making a large entertaining area. Master suite features huge closet, dual sinks & artisan walk-in shower w rain head + handheld spray. Oversized guest suite includes en-suite bath. Large utility room w space for 2nd frig or freezer. Join us at Frisco Lakes & enjoy the amenities of a fun-filled 50+ community. Walk to amenity center with fitness center, outdoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8154 Turtle Beach Road have any available units?
8154 Turtle Beach Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8154 Turtle Beach Road have?
Some of 8154 Turtle Beach Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8154 Turtle Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
8154 Turtle Beach Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8154 Turtle Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 8154 Turtle Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8154 Turtle Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 8154 Turtle Beach Road offers parking.
Does 8154 Turtle Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8154 Turtle Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8154 Turtle Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 8154 Turtle Beach Road has a pool.
Does 8154 Turtle Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 8154 Turtle Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8154 Turtle Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8154 Turtle Beach Road has units with dishwashers.

