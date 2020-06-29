8154 Turtle Beach Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest suite

Elegant Magnolia plan for sale or lease. Built in 2018 - 2 BDRM, 2.1 BA + study. 3 car tandem garage. FENCED yard w covered patio BACKS TO OPEN SPACE. Hardwoods & custom window treatments add elegance. Gorgeous island kitchen has 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances, quartz counters & is open to living room w gas fireplace, dining room & sunroom, making a large entertaining area. Master suite features huge closet, dual sinks & artisan walk-in shower w rain head + handheld spray. Oversized guest suite includes en-suite bath. Large utility room w space for 2nd frig or freezer. Join us at Frisco Lakes & enjoy the amenities of a fun-filled 50+ community. Walk to amenity center with fitness center, outdoor pool.