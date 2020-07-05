8112 Dock Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

So much space at a fantastic price. Amazing opportunity on this bright and roomy 1 story home in Preston Lakes subdivision. Freshly painted interior with agreeable gray paint color. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, modern metallic backsplash tiles, quartz countertop, under-mount sink, and a moveable island. Hard to find enclosed patio can be used for pets, a playroom, exercise room, or sunroom for even more space. Located a short walk to the community pool, park, walking trails, Gunstream Elementary and Wester Middle schools.