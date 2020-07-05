All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 23 2019 at 1:26 PM

8112 Dock Street

8112 Dock Street · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Dock Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
So much space at a fantastic price. Amazing opportunity on this bright and roomy 1 story home in Preston Lakes subdivision. Freshly painted interior with agreeable gray paint color. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, modern metallic backsplash tiles, quartz countertop, under-mount sink, and a moveable island. Hard to find enclosed patio can be used for pets, a playroom, exercise room, or sunroom for even more space. Located a short walk to the community pool, park, walking trails, Gunstream Elementary and Wester Middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Dock Street have any available units?
8112 Dock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 Dock Street have?
Some of 8112 Dock Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Dock Street currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Dock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Dock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8112 Dock Street is pet friendly.
Does 8112 Dock Street offer parking?
No, 8112 Dock Street does not offer parking.
Does 8112 Dock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Dock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Dock Street have a pool?
Yes, 8112 Dock Street has a pool.
Does 8112 Dock Street have accessible units?
No, 8112 Dock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Dock Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 Dock Street has units with dishwashers.

