Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8074 Hickory Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 8:02 AM

8074 Hickory Street

8074 Hickory St · No Longer Available
Location

8074 Hickory St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large family room, decorative fireplace, wood floors, with a pool and private fencing. Located with convenient access to major highways,
good school systems. kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters. Master has separate vanities, separate shower, and walk-in closet.
Across street from Oakbrook Park. 2 car garage with additional off street parking.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8074 Hickory Street have any available units?
8074 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8074 Hickory Street have?
Some of 8074 Hickory Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8074 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
8074 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8074 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8074 Hickory Street is pet friendly.
Does 8074 Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 8074 Hickory Street offers parking.
Does 8074 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8074 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8074 Hickory Street have a pool?
Yes, 8074 Hickory Street has a pool.
Does 8074 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 8074 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8074 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8074 Hickory Street does not have units with dishwashers.

