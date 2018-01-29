8074 Hickory Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large family room, decorative fireplace, wood floors, with a pool and private fencing. Located with convenient access to major highways,

good school systems. kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters. Master has separate vanities, separate shower, and walk-in closet.

Across street from Oakbrook Park. 2 car garage with additional off street parking.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.