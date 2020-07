Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Text to view this great updated property in the center of Frisco with easy access to all major roadways, restaurants and shopping. This property has been remodeled and upgraded with modern finishes. House has been painted and carpets have been replaced. French door refrigerator stays. No carpet in any of the wet or public areas. Fireplace and skylight give lots of character to this oversize living area. Nice size backyard. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. No pets please