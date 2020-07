Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY FAMILY HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRED AREAS IN ALL OF FRISCO. WALK TO SCHOOL UP THROUGH THE 8TH GRADE THEN BUSES ARE RIGHT AT THE FRONT DOOR FOR HIGH SCHOOL. YOU WILL LOVE THE 20 INCH TILE THROUGHOUT AND THE GRANIT TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. READY FOR A NEW FAMILY, HURRY THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG!!