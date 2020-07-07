All apartments in Frisco
7906 Kristina Drive

7906 Kristina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7906 Kristina Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Gorgeous updates in this immaculately maintained home! Backs to park and the outdoor living is fabulous. Beautiful concrete patio, gazebo, perennial plants, shade garden to the side. Huge windows across the back take in the view and provide excellent light to the living areas. Custom built media center in Living Room. Gas fireplace. Open floor plan. Formal dining room plus an eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances, lighting, granite and back splash. Private study off the entry. Magical 'I Love You to the Moon' mural in child's bedroom. Over $60,000 in upgrades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7906 Kristina Drive have any available units?
7906 Kristina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7906 Kristina Drive have?
Some of 7906 Kristina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 Kristina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Kristina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7906 Kristina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7906 Kristina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7906 Kristina Drive offer parking?
No, 7906 Kristina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7906 Kristina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7906 Kristina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7906 Kristina Drive have a pool?
No, 7906 Kristina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7906 Kristina Drive have accessible units?
No, 7906 Kristina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7906 Kristina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7906 Kristina Drive has units with dishwashers.

