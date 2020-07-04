7888 Southmark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom garden home in highly sought after Queens Gate. This wonderful single story home has the open concept floor plan with wood and tiled floors. Large entry area greets family & friends open to spacious family room with fireplace. Large Kitchen offers granite countertops and tons of cabinet space is perfect for entertaining. Dining room right off kitchen. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Relax in the private side yard. Enjoy all the amenities this community offers like, walking distance park and pool. Great Frisco location near shops, dining and major highways. Pets are case by case.