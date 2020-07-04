All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7888 Southmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7888 Southmark Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:40 AM

7888 Southmark Drive

7888 Southmark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7888 Southmark Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom garden home in highly sought after Queens Gate. This wonderful single story home has the open concept floor plan with wood and tiled floors. Large entry area greets family & friends open to spacious family room with fireplace. Large Kitchen offers granite countertops and tons of cabinet space is perfect for entertaining. Dining room right off kitchen. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your master suite with separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Relax in the private side yard. Enjoy all the amenities this community offers like, walking distance park and pool. Great Frisco location near shops, dining and major highways. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7888 Southmark Drive have any available units?
7888 Southmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7888 Southmark Drive have?
Some of 7888 Southmark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7888 Southmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7888 Southmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7888 Southmark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7888 Southmark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7888 Southmark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7888 Southmark Drive offers parking.
Does 7888 Southmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7888 Southmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7888 Southmark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7888 Southmark Drive has a pool.
Does 7888 Southmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 7888 Southmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7888 Southmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7888 Southmark Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District