Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:25 AM

7861 Vistoso Drive

7861 Vistoso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7861 Vistoso Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Cute and cozy home in the age restricted community - Frisco Lakes. One resident must be 55+ years old. Very nice hardwoods in the living, kitchen and dining area and new carpet in both bedrooms. A nice size laundry room and attached 2 car garage. The best part is a lovely screened patio just off the dining area, perfect for morning coffee and evening drinks. Washer and dryer, Samsung touchless refrigerator and all yard maintenance included in lease. Plus use of the community amenities that include 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, 3 workout facilities, pool tables, library, tennis courts, basketball, bocce, golf (public course) and clubs galore. Active adults enjoying life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 Vistoso Drive have any available units?
7861 Vistoso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7861 Vistoso Drive have?
Some of 7861 Vistoso Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7861 Vistoso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7861 Vistoso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 Vistoso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7861 Vistoso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7861 Vistoso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7861 Vistoso Drive offers parking.
Does 7861 Vistoso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7861 Vistoso Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 Vistoso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7861 Vistoso Drive has a pool.
Does 7861 Vistoso Drive have accessible units?
No, 7861 Vistoso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 Vistoso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7861 Vistoso Drive has units with dishwashers.

