7861 Vistoso Drive

Cute and cozy home in the age restricted community - Frisco Lakes. One resident must be 55+ years old. Very nice hardwoods in the living, kitchen and dining area and new carpet in both bedrooms. A nice size laundry room and attached 2 car garage. The best part is a lovely screened patio just off the dining area, perfect for morning coffee and evening drinks. Washer and dryer, Samsung touchless refrigerator and all yard maintenance included in lease. Plus use of the community amenities that include 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, 3 workout facilities, pool tables, library, tennis courts, basketball, bocce, golf (public course) and clubs galore. Active adults enjoying life!