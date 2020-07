Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pool playground fireplace microwave

Original Owner lives in this charming house. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. lots of natural light open to the backyard with lots of mature trees, , Granite Counter + SS appliances. New roof, New carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, new light fixture. Ready to move in and low maintenance! Safe and well kept community with park, play ground and pool. New development coming soon close by which add to the value and convenient includes (Day care, office building and general retailer).