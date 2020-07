Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Astounding corner lot home opposite of the community pool and park. Beautiful Cedar Pergola over the stone patio in the yard. Newly installed granite countertop and brand new appliances are a dream come true for any home chef. Lots of lighting. Hand-scraped wood flooring, split bedrooms, and a wonderful breakfast bar are waiting for you inside!