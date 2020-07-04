7741 King Arthur Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Frisco! Interior Features NEW wood flooring in living area with fire place, and formal dining area. Fridge Included! Breakfast Nook. Full size laundry room with Washer and Dryer included! Large master with wood tile flooring, separate granite vanities, separate shower and tub. Large spare rooms with wood tile flooring. Big back yard fenced in with covered back patio. 2 Car garage. In quiet neighborhood and Close to 121 and Dallas tollway in highly sought after area of King Ridge Division in Frisco. and Near Centennial High School. Dogs with limit of 40lbs, NO cats please.