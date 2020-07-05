7699 Thistletree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gorgeous updated home has brand new carpet and a new professional grade fence. All bedrooms are downstairs with a split master bedroom with private sitting area. This very large master bedroom is perfectly matched with a very large master bathroom. The home is clean and ready for an immediate move in. Private living room upstairs and quiet neighborhood close to Preston and Dallas Tollway. Many upgrades in this home. oversized 3 car garage has tons of storage, and island kitchen which flows into the large dining room. Lots of storage throughout this home built for entertaining. The large outdoor patio with extended 13 foot patio with retractable sunsetter. Nearby is the huge community swimming pool.