Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7699 Thistletree Lane
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:23 AM

7699 Thistletree Lane

7699 Thistletree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7699 Thistletree Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous updated home has brand new carpet and a new professional grade fence. All bedrooms are downstairs with a split master bedroom with private sitting area. This very large master bedroom is perfectly matched with a very large master bathroom. The home is clean and ready for an immediate move in. Private living room upstairs and quiet neighborhood close to Preston and Dallas Tollway. Many upgrades in this home. oversized 3 car garage has tons of storage, and island kitchen which flows into the large dining room. Lots of storage throughout this home built for entertaining. The large outdoor patio with extended 13 foot patio with retractable sunsetter. Nearby is the huge community swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7699 Thistletree Lane have any available units?
7699 Thistletree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7699 Thistletree Lane have?
Some of 7699 Thistletree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7699 Thistletree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7699 Thistletree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7699 Thistletree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7699 Thistletree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7699 Thistletree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7699 Thistletree Lane offers parking.
Does 7699 Thistletree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7699 Thistletree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7699 Thistletree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7699 Thistletree Lane has a pool.
Does 7699 Thistletree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7699 Thistletree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7699 Thistletree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7699 Thistletree Lane has units with dishwashers.

