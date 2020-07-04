All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 7680 Red Clover Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7680 Red Clover Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7680 Red Clover Drive

7680 Red Clover Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7680 Red Clover Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Magnificent 2 Story Drees home in the desirable Meadow Hill Estates near Warren Park. Large kitchen with granite and appliances that opens to a cozy breakfast nook and Family room with gas fireplace. Nook opens to a covered patio adjacent to a SW pool and spa, surrounded by aggregate decking perfect for entertaining. Extra large master down and bath. Plenty of room for entertaining, including a large Media-Bonus room upstairs. Comfortable guest bedroom upstairs with en-suite bath. Over sized laundry room and 3 car garage. Special children's themed bedroom. Close to schools and sports venues. Perfect for a growing family. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7680 Red Clover Drive have any available units?
7680 Red Clover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7680 Red Clover Drive have?
Some of 7680 Red Clover Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7680 Red Clover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7680 Red Clover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7680 Red Clover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7680 Red Clover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7680 Red Clover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7680 Red Clover Drive offers parking.
Does 7680 Red Clover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7680 Red Clover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7680 Red Clover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7680 Red Clover Drive has a pool.
Does 7680 Red Clover Drive have accessible units?
No, 7680 Red Clover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7680 Red Clover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7680 Red Clover Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District