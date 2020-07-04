7680 Red Clover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Magnificent 2 Story Drees home in the desirable Meadow Hill Estates near Warren Park. Large kitchen with granite and appliances that opens to a cozy breakfast nook and Family room with gas fireplace. Nook opens to a covered patio adjacent to a SW pool and spa, surrounded by aggregate decking perfect for entertaining. Extra large master down and bath. Plenty of room for entertaining, including a large Media-Bonus room upstairs. Comfortable guest bedroom upstairs with en-suite bath. Over sized laundry room and 3 car garage. Special children's themed bedroom. Close to schools and sports venues. Perfect for a growing family. Come see for yourself!