Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 1 story brick home located in the popular Preston Vineyards North community with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Formal living can be a study. A few house away to Community pool. Features Engineering wood floors in entry, dining and family rooms. Kitchen Corian counter tops. New Fence. Convenient to schools and Collin College in Frisco, The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys, restaurants, entertainment, shopping and Dallas North Tollway and 121.