Frisco, TX
7331 Switchgrass Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:32 AM

7331 Switchgrass Road

7331 Switchgrass Rd · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7331 Switchgrass Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Newly completed townhome in fabulous location close to everything! This state of the art home features an open, flowing floor plan with soaring ceilings and loads of natural light. The gorgeous kitchen has all the goodies - granite, stainless appliances, 42 inch cabinets for loads of storage, huge walk in pantry, great lighting and lots of elbow room. Great views and amenities with a park across the street, clubhouse and pool less than a block away, and walking trails and playgrounds around the corner. Minutes from Tollway, Toyota Stadium, Frisco Square, Frisco Fresh Market, new PGA Headquarters, and much more. This is an amazing place that needs to be seen to be fully appreciated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 Switchgrass Road have any available units?
7331 Switchgrass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 Switchgrass Road have?
Some of 7331 Switchgrass Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 Switchgrass Road currently offering any rent specials?
7331 Switchgrass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 Switchgrass Road pet-friendly?
No, 7331 Switchgrass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7331 Switchgrass Road offer parking?
Yes, 7331 Switchgrass Road offers parking.
Does 7331 Switchgrass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 Switchgrass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 Switchgrass Road have a pool?
Yes, 7331 Switchgrass Road has a pool.
Does 7331 Switchgrass Road have accessible units?
No, 7331 Switchgrass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 Switchgrass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7331 Switchgrass Road has units with dishwashers.

