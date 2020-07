Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

5 bedroom in Highly desired Frisco ISD! Corner lot, remodel boast granite, wood vinyl flooring, updated fixture, new carpet flooring and new paint. Master is down w sep garden tub and shower and dual sinks, gameroom and 4beds up. Open Kitchen w granite, tumbled stone backsplash, updated cabinets and hardware. Formal can be used as dining, living or would make great study. Walk to playgrounds, parks and community lakes. Great location close to Tollway and all shopping.