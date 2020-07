Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage microwave oven

Beautiful New Townhouse with no lawn care to maintain. Be the first to live in this brand new home. The chef's kitchen offers a quartz countertop and a gas cooktop, a large island all SS appliances and is open to the breakfast and living area. The hardwood floors and tall ceilings give the home a grand look. The garage is oversized and the home has lots of room for storage.