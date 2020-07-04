All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7159 Oak Street

7159 W Oak St · No Longer Available






Location

7159 W Oak St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to lease a renovated historical home in the heart of the downtown Frisco Rail District. Walk to Patio restaurants, boutique shops, parks and schools, live the downtown Frisco lifestyle!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath. Built in Subzero fridge, brand new SS commercial grade 6 burner gas range, reclaimed rail car wood island, wood floors, laundry room, glass shower, brand new HVAC system and ducting, professional landscaping w front sprinkler system, new roof and insulation. AMAZING backyard and deck with 8 ft wood privacy fence, killer view of historic water tower, amazing sunsets and walking distance to so many cool things! Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7159 Oak Street have any available units?
7159 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7159 Oak Street have?
Some of 7159 Oak Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7159 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
7159 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7159 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7159 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 7159 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 7159 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 7159 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7159 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7159 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 7159 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 7159 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 7159 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7159 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7159 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

