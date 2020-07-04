7159 Oak Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a renovated historical home in the heart of the downtown Frisco Rail District. Walk to Patio restaurants, boutique shops, parks and schools, live the downtown Frisco lifestyle!! 2 bedroom 2 full bath. Built in Subzero fridge, brand new SS commercial grade 6 burner gas range, reclaimed rail car wood island, wood floors, laundry room, glass shower, brand new HVAC system and ducting, professional landscaping w front sprinkler system, new roof and insulation. AMAZING backyard and deck with 8 ft wood privacy fence, killer view of historic water tower, amazing sunsets and walking distance to so many cool things! Pets ok.