Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
7136 Shingle Mill Road
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:57 PM

7136 Shingle Mill Road

7136 Shingle Mill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Shingle Mill Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
media room
GORGEOUS 5-4.1-3 HOME in fabulous FRISCO location! LOOKS & FEELS NEW! This immaculate home offers a beautiful stone & brick exterior with an iron & glass arched front door. Features hand-scraped hardwood floors, crown molding, custom window coverings & stunning custom crystal light fixtures. Bright kitchen with huge island, white quartz counters, prof grade 6-burner gas cooktop & double ovens. Master retreat with custom closet. Guest suite down. Game & Media Rooms! Media room wired for surround sound & ceiling projector. Spacious covered patio with large grass yard & BOB fence. Plus! Water Softener Sys & Central Vac Sys. This home can be leased Fully Furnished, Partially Furnished or Not Furnished-your choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 Shingle Mill Road have any available units?
7136 Shingle Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 Shingle Mill Road have?
Some of 7136 Shingle Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 Shingle Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7136 Shingle Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 Shingle Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7136 Shingle Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7136 Shingle Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7136 Shingle Mill Road offers parking.
Does 7136 Shingle Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7136 Shingle Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 Shingle Mill Road have a pool?
No, 7136 Shingle Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 7136 Shingle Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 7136 Shingle Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 Shingle Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 Shingle Mill Road has units with dishwashers.

