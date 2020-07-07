7136 Shingle Mill Road

Amenities

GORGEOUS 5-4.1-3 HOME in fabulous FRISCO location! LOOKS & FEELS NEW! This immaculate home offers a beautiful stone & brick exterior with an iron & glass arched front door. Features hand-scraped hardwood floors, crown molding, custom window coverings & stunning custom crystal light fixtures. Bright kitchen with huge island, white quartz counters, prof grade 6-burner gas cooktop & double ovens. Master retreat with custom closet. Guest suite down. Game & Media Rooms! Media room wired for surround sound & ceiling projector. Spacious covered patio with large grass yard & BOB fence. Plus! Water Softener Sys & Central Vac Sys. This home can be leased Fully Furnished, Partially Furnished or Not Furnished-your choice.