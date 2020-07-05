7112 Napa Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One-story single house at Frisco convenient location. Close to HWY 121, Tollway, major shopping center, Collin County Community College (Frisco Campus), and walking distance to elementary school and park. Open floor plan, 10-foot high ceiling, with ceiling fan in every bedroom. New upgrade: Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks, new faucets, new kitchen garbage disposal. New fence. Fresh new paint in every room and cabinets. 2018 Trane AC system, Laminate wood and ceramic tile floor.