Frisco, TX
7112 Napa Valley Drive
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:04 AM

7112 Napa Valley Drive

7112 Napa Valley Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

7112 Napa Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-story single house at Frisco convenient location. Close to HWY 121, Tollway, major shopping center, Collin County Community College (Frisco Campus), and walking distance to elementary school and park. Open floor plan, 10-foot high ceiling, with ceiling fan in every bedroom. New upgrade: Granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. New sinks, new faucets, new kitchen garbage disposal. New fence. Fresh new paint in every room and cabinets. 2018 Trane AC system, Laminate wood and ceramic tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Napa Valley Drive have any available units?
7112 Napa Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7112 Napa Valley Drive have?
Some of 7112 Napa Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Napa Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Napa Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Napa Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7112 Napa Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7112 Napa Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Napa Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 7112 Napa Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Napa Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Napa Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 7112 Napa Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Napa Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 7112 Napa Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Napa Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7112 Napa Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

