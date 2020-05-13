All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:57 AM

7051 Ponte Vedra Drive

7051 Ponte Vedra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7051 Ponte Vedra Drive, Frisco, TX 75034
Frisco Lakes - Del Webb Retirement Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gracious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home + flex-study nestled in the 55+ golf community of Frisco Lakes. Model upgrades include: Open floor plan, split bedrooms, covered front & back patio, kitchen meant for entertaining boasting; granite, breakfast bar, gas range, tall cabinets. Master suite hosts generous walk in closet & bathroom. This property is just around the corner from the resort style-community amenities; 2 outdoor pools including lap pool, 1 indoor pool, fitness center w 2nd level track, Bocce, tennis, library, bar & grill, billiards, 2 amenity centers - Landlord Pays HOA fees. This property is MOVE IN READY! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive have any available units?
7051 Ponte Vedra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive have?
Some of 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7051 Ponte Vedra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive offers parking.
Does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive has a pool.
Does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive have accessible units?
No, 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7051 Ponte Vedra Drive has units with dishwashers.

