7051 Ponte Vedra Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gracious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home + flex-study nestled in the 55+ golf community of Frisco Lakes. Model upgrades include: Open floor plan, split bedrooms, covered front & back patio, kitchen meant for entertaining boasting; granite, breakfast bar, gas range, tall cabinets. Master suite hosts generous walk in closet & bathroom. This property is just around the corner from the resort style-community amenities; 2 outdoor pools including lap pool, 1 indoor pool, fitness center w 2nd level track, Bocce, tennis, library, bar & grill, billiards, 2 amenity centers - Landlord Pays HOA fees. This property is MOVE IN READY! Schedule a showing today!