Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Immaculate home in highly desirable Frisco Lakes! Fabulous floorplan includes a split two bedroom, two living, and state of the art kitchen. Ceramic flooring in all living areas keeps the floor maintenance to a minimum. Relax or entertain under your covered patio in spacious and open backyard community. This one won't last long!