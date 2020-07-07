6877 Livorno Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Upscale Living with Elegant finishes including new lighting and light Engineered wood flooring throughout. Corner means Privacy! Kitchen boasts new dishwasher and Range. Located less than 2 miles from The Star (Cowboys) and middle of the 5B$ Mile in Frisco. This Pristine Corner lot features 3Bed, 2.5 Bath, Large Office or second Living Down, Huge Entertaining Living area. Fresh Paint and Lighting Fixtures Oct 2018, Granite Kitchen, Wood 2016. Grounds and Landscape maintenance included. This is Leisure living at its Best next to all conveniences. Owner pays HOA, but tenants freely use Amenities including 2 lap pools, Fitness Area,Weights, Lounge, BBQ. Tenant or tenant agent to VERIFY SQ FOOTAGE & schools