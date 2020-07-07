All apartments in Frisco
6877 Livorno Lane

Location

6877 Livorno Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale Living with Elegant finishes including new lighting and light Engineered wood flooring throughout. Corner means Privacy! Kitchen boasts new dishwasher and Range. Located less than 2 miles from The Star (Cowboys) and middle of the 5B$ Mile in Frisco. This Pristine Corner lot features 3Bed, 2.5 Bath, Large Office or second Living Down, Huge Entertaining Living area. Fresh Paint and Lighting Fixtures Oct 2018, Granite Kitchen, Wood 2016. Grounds and Landscape maintenance included. This is Leisure living at its Best next to all conveniences. Owner pays HOA, but tenants freely use Amenities including 2 lap pools, Fitness Area,Weights, Lounge, BBQ. Tenant or tenant agent to VERIFY SQ FOOTAGE & schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

