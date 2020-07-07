All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

683 Bannerdale Boulevard

683 Bannerdale Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

683 Bannerdale Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Frisco ISD ! In Phillips Creek Ranch ! Great Lake View from Patio and Master bedroom! Beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 full bathroom Darling Homes house with stone and brick elevation in Phillips Creek Ranch. High ceilings at entry. Elegant kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Hardwood floor through out the first floor except some of wet areas, master bedroom and study. Many upgrades. HOA amenities including front lawn mowing, alarm monitoring, fitness centers, community pools, club houses and trails. Great living area for family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard have any available units?
683 Bannerdale Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard have?
Some of 683 Bannerdale Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 Bannerdale Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
683 Bannerdale Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 Bannerdale Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 683 Bannerdale Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 683 Bannerdale Boulevard offers parking.
Does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 Bannerdale Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 683 Bannerdale Boulevard has a pool.
Does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 683 Bannerdale Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 683 Bannerdale Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 Bannerdale Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

