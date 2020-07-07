683 Bannerdale Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Frisco ISD ! In Phillips Creek Ranch ! Great Lake View from Patio and Master bedroom! Beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 full bathroom Darling Homes house with stone and brick elevation in Phillips Creek Ranch. High ceilings at entry. Elegant kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Hardwood floor through out the first floor except some of wet areas, master bedroom and study. Many upgrades. HOA amenities including front lawn mowing, alarm monitoring, fitness centers, community pools, club houses and trails. Great living area for family.