6829 Bendbrook Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:16 PM

6829 Bendbrook Drive

6829 Bendbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Bendbrook Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This luxury one story home is located in top rated Frisco ISD. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with plenty of family space. Open concept kitchen has 42-inch cabinets, granite c-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom enjoys dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub with an over-sized walking closet. Spending time with family at the family room with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floor is relaxing. The covered patio is the best place for BBQ at weekends. The Park trail just in front of this home and the community pool is on the same street. Walking distance to all 3 schools. Easy access to HW 121, grocery and all kinds of restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 Bendbrook Drive have any available units?
6829 Bendbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 Bendbrook Drive have?
Some of 6829 Bendbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 Bendbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6829 Bendbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 Bendbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6829 Bendbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6829 Bendbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6829 Bendbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 6829 Bendbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 Bendbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 Bendbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6829 Bendbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 6829 Bendbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6829 Bendbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 Bendbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 Bendbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

