6734 Richmond Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

SHARP SINGLE STORY FRISCO HOME with Bonus Room Up! GREAT LOCATION w- Easy Access to HWY 121! You are Welcomed by Mature Trees & Brick Inlayed Covered Porch! The IMPRESSIVE KITCHEN is every Chef's Delight w-SS Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop, Built in Microwave, SS Range Hood & STUNNING GRANITE Counter Tops! Enjoy Beautiful WOOD FLOORS & Tile Throughout the Common Areas! The Living Room is Light & Bright w- Backyard Views, Gas Fireplace, & Pre-Wired Surround Sound! Split Bedrooms offer the Owner's Suite Privacy w- Spacious Bath Updated w-Carrera Marble Vanities, Garden Tub, Shower, Linen & Walk In Closets. SECURITY SYSTEM & NEST Thermostats remotely controllable! NEW CARPET & PAD INSTALLED! Enjoy Community POOL & Park