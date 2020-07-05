All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6734 Richmond Drive

6734 Richmond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6734 Richmond Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
SHARP SINGLE STORY FRISCO HOME with Bonus Room Up! GREAT LOCATION w- Easy Access to HWY 121! You are Welcomed by Mature Trees & Brick Inlayed Covered Porch! The IMPRESSIVE KITCHEN is every Chef's Delight w-SS Double Ovens, Gas Cooktop, Built in Microwave, SS Range Hood & STUNNING GRANITE Counter Tops! Enjoy Beautiful WOOD FLOORS & Tile Throughout the Common Areas! The Living Room is Light & Bright w- Backyard Views, Gas Fireplace, & Pre-Wired Surround Sound! Split Bedrooms offer the Owner's Suite Privacy w- Spacious Bath Updated w-Carrera Marble Vanities, Garden Tub, Shower, Linen & Walk In Closets. SECURITY SYSTEM & NEST Thermostats remotely controllable! NEW CARPET & PAD INSTALLED! Enjoy Community POOL & Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6734 Richmond Drive have any available units?
6734 Richmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6734 Richmond Drive have?
Some of 6734 Richmond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6734 Richmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6734 Richmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6734 Richmond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6734 Richmond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6734 Richmond Drive offer parking?
No, 6734 Richmond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6734 Richmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6734 Richmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6734 Richmond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6734 Richmond Drive has a pool.
Does 6734 Richmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 6734 Richmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6734 Richmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6734 Richmond Drive has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

