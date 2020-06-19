6716 Gamay Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location! This gorgeous home is central located in Frisco, 5 minutes access to TX-121 & DNT, 8-10 minutes to Toyota headquarter and Highway 75, tuns of shopping and restaurants areas. This Preston Vineyards home is fully updated and very well kept. First floor features wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master is located on 1st floor. 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms plus 2nd living area upstairs. Hugh backyard give you a private oasis to spend wonderful family time. No doubt, you are going to love this home.