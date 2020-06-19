All apartments in Frisco
6716 Gamay Circle

6716 Gamay Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Gamay Cir, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location! This gorgeous home is central located in Frisco, 5 minutes access to TX-121 & DNT, 8-10 minutes to Toyota headquarter and Highway 75, tuns of shopping and restaurants areas. This Preston Vineyards home is fully updated and very well kept. First floor features wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. Master is located on 1st floor. 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms plus 2nd living area upstairs. Hugh backyard give you a private oasis to spend wonderful family time. No doubt, you are going to love this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Gamay Circle have any available units?
6716 Gamay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Gamay Circle have?
Some of 6716 Gamay Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Gamay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Gamay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Gamay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Gamay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6716 Gamay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Gamay Circle offers parking.
Does 6716 Gamay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6716 Gamay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Gamay Circle have a pool?
No, 6716 Gamay Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Gamay Circle have accessible units?
No, 6716 Gamay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Gamay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Gamay Circle has units with dishwashers.

