6653 Backstretch Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room volleyball court

To see video search g72teI_4cms or V9WYDF2gzY0 on youtube. True EAST facing executive home has a 2nd bedroom down. In the sought after Phillips Creek Ranch and in Frisco ISD. The custom-built Toll Brother home features hardwoods, granite, 6 burner gas cooktop, full vent hood exiting outside, double oven, stainless appliances, an oversized media room with game room. Easy access to 121 Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway. Home faces a park and amenities include a bike-sharing program, jr Olympic lap pool, beach-entry pool and full fitness center. Open-air pavilion and community lawn offers concerts, events and movies, horseshoes, a bocce ball, sand volleyball, grills, patio swings and a fire pit.