6653 Backstretch Boulevard

Amenities
To see video search g72teI_4cms or V9WYDF2gzY0 on youtube. True EAST facing executive home has a 2nd bedroom down. In the sought after Phillips Creek Ranch and in Frisco ISD. The custom-built Toll Brother home features hardwoods, granite, 6 burner gas cooktop, full vent hood exiting outside, double oven, stainless appliances, an oversized media room with game room. Easy access to 121 Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway. Home faces a park and amenities include a bike-sharing program, jr Olympic lap pool, beach-entry pool and full fitness center. Open-air pavilion and community lawn offers concerts, events and movies, horseshoes, a bocce ball, sand volleyball, grills, patio swings and a fire pit.