All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 6653 Backstretch Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6653 Backstretch Boulevard
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:03 AM

6653 Backstretch Boulevard

6653 Backstretch Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6653 Backstretch Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
volleyball court
To see video search g72teI_4cms or V9WYDF2gzY0 on youtube. True EAST facing executive home has a 2nd bedroom down. In the sought after Phillips Creek Ranch and in Frisco ISD. The custom-built Toll Brother home features hardwoods, granite, 6 burner gas cooktop, full vent hood exiting outside, double oven, stainless appliances, an oversized media room with game room. Easy access to 121 Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway. Home faces a park and amenities include a bike-sharing program, jr Olympic lap pool, beach-entry pool and full fitness center. Open-air pavilion and community lawn offers concerts, events and movies, horseshoes, a bocce ball, sand volleyball, grills, patio swings and a fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard have any available units?
6653 Backstretch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard have?
Some of 6653 Backstretch Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6653 Backstretch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6653 Backstretch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6653 Backstretch Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6653 Backstretch Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6653 Backstretch Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6653 Backstretch Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6653 Backstretch Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6653 Backstretch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6653 Backstretch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6653 Backstretch Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District