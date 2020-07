6620 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

SPOTLESS, MOVE IN READY! 3 BEDROOMS UP AND GAMEROOM-TECH CENTER FOR THE KIDS. 4TH BEDROOM-STUDY OR MEDIA ROOM DOWN! LARGE FORMAL DINING ,KITCHEN REMODELED & UPDATED WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, DOUBLE GRANITE SINK,INSTANT HOT WATER,FAUCETS& FIXTURES. BLT IN COOK BOOK NITCH IN BREAKFAST AREA, FARM HOUSE SCREEN DOOR, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, BREAKFAST, HALL AND BATHS. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY AREA WITH TWO STORY WALL OF WINDOWS OVER LOOKING COVERED BACK PATIO AND BIG CORNER YARD. SECURITY SYS. WALKING DISTANCE TO GREAT SCHOOLS.