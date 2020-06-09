6601 White Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location-2 doors from pool & playground. Formal LR & family rm w-WBFP. Hardwoods thru-out 1st floor! All rooms on the 2nd floor. Open floorplan. Spacious island kit-lots of granite countertops, ceramic cooktop stove, & microwave. Large utility rm has lots of pantry shelves. Half bath down. All bdrms up. Huge master w-rm for sitting area. Separate his & her vanities, 2 WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share a hall bath. Huge backyard, wood fence & shed. Fridge, washer and dryer can be provided at an additional $25 per month, per appliance. 2 pets allowed at an additional monthly rent of $30 per pet, additional refundable deposit $350 per pet and a non refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet.