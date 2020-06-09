All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
6601 White Oaks Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6601 White Oaks Lane

6601 White Oaks Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6601 White Oaks Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location-2 doors from pool & playground. Formal LR & family rm w-WBFP. Hardwoods thru-out 1st floor! All rooms on the 2nd floor. Open floorplan. Spacious island kit-lots of granite countertops, ceramic cooktop stove, & microwave. Large utility rm has lots of pantry shelves. Half bath down. All bdrms up. Huge master w-rm for sitting area. Separate his & her vanities, 2 WIC. 3 add'l bdrms share a hall bath. Huge backyard, wood fence & shed. Fridge, washer and dryer can be provided at an additional $25 per month, per appliance. 2 pets allowed at an additional monthly rent of $30 per pet, additional refundable deposit $350 per pet and a non refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have any available units?
6601 White Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 White Oaks Lane have?
Some of 6601 White Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 White Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6601 White Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 White Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 6601 White Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 White Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 White Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

