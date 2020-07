Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY! 1 story 3-2-2 home in quiet neighborhood in Frisco with big yard. Custom home with many upgrades such as custom tile floors, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, also custom built-in cabinets. Replaced HVAC and Dishwasher 2018. Water heater replace March 2019. Great location, minutes off the tollway and close to many major corporations. Plenty of shopping and restaurants nearby including Dallas Cowboys Headquarters at The Star in Frisco.