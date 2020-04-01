6512 Clydesdale Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

MOVE-IN READY HOME on a cul-de-sac with 3BRs - 2BAs - 2DAs - 2,157 sqft - fireplace - and a large fenced backyard . . . and look at those beautiful wood floors. LEASE includes KITCHEN REFRIGERATOR. Great open floorplan between kitchen and family room. Kitchen has granite countertops and beautiful backsplash. Living area has cozy gas log fireplace and built-in desk area with wine refrigerator . . . great for entertaining. Large master suite that overlooks backyard. Master bath has dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower & a large walk-in closet. Location has easy access to Dallas North Tollway and SH 121. Close to shopping, dining & anything else you would need. Near Grand Park & Frisco Market Center.